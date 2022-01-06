Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County
5
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM EST until THU 11:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County
Dense Fog Advisory
from THU 4:32 AM CST until THU 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County

Warrant against former aide to now-Mayor Andre Dickens filed 15 months prior to arrest

By
Published 
Updated January 6, 2022 7:53AM
Andre Dickens
FOX 5 Atlanta

One-time aide for now-Mayor Andre Dickens arrested on plane

The allegation is a threat the suspect made on the phone with his ex-wife that involves a weapon.

ATLANTA - An aide to then-Councilman Andre Dickens may have been caught completely by surprise when airport police went onto a plane to take him off.

FORMER AIDE TO NOW-MAYOR ANDRE DICKENS ARRESTED FOR TERRORISTIC THREATS, POLICE SAY

The reason is that the alleged action that got Ali Carter in trouble took place 15 months ago.

"Well, you got a warrant for terrorist threats," officers with the Atlanta Police Department told Carter as they took him off the ramp to the plane and down the stairs to their patrol cars waiting below. 

That warrant was issued on a charge he made a threatening phone call to an ex-wife. It appears nothing happened with that warrant until U.S. Customs flagged it as Carter ended an international flight at the end of December. 

"Crazy" is a term Carter used over and over as police cuffed him and led him out in a different direction than all the other passengers.

On the bodycam, Carter is heard dropping the name of Dickens, who at the time was about to be sworn in as mayor.

Former aide to now-Mayor Dickens arrested

The Atlanta Police Department released this video showing the arrest of Ali Carter, who the city of Atlanta confirmed worked for Andre Dickens prior to his being sworn in as mayor. Carter was taken into custody at the Atlanta airport on an outstanding warrant in Douglas County.

"That's crazy. Call the mayor, man. I'm chief of staff for our new mayor, man. That's crazy," Carter told police on the video.

Police explained that while Carter may know or had even worked for a powerful politician, only a judge later would be able to resolve his matter.

"I want to say this: Irregardless of who would be coming out, a supervisor, as far as a sergeant, it doesn't change the warrant. You still have to answer to that. it's signed by a judge, it's not signed by a sergeant, it's not signed by a mayor, it's not signed by anyone but that judge," the officer told Carter.

Carter denied ever making threats when he was arrested. No word on his next court appearance.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____