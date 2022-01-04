Former aide to now-Mayor Andre Dickens arrested for terroristic threats, police say

A former aide to now-Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens faces criminal charges.

Atlanta police confirm they arrested 42-year-old Ali Amin Carter Wednesday on an American Airlines jet at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Carter previously worked for Dickens when he was a member of the Atlanta City Council, a city spokesperson said.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers arrested Carter on a Douglas County warrant for terroristic threats related to a September 2020 incident.

Carter's ex-wife told police he threatened to harm her boyfriend for disciplining their child.

According to the Villa Rica Police Department, Carter made threats to shoot his wife's boyfriend during a phone call. Carter allegedly said he will use his AR-15 if the boyfriend touches his child again. The phone call was recorded, police said.

Ali Carter (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Carter was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Dec. 30 and has since bonded out.

A spokesperson for the City of Atlanta said, "The incident in question is based on a warrant from Douglas County and Mayor Dickens has been made aware of the alleged incident. While Mr. Carter previously worked for Councilmember Dickens, he is not part of the Mayor’s administration and is no longer an employee of the City of Atlanta."

Police released body camera video of Carter's arrest.

Carter: "Do you know who I am?"

Officer: "Yeah, Ali."

Carter: "Do you know my job?"

Officer: "No."

Carter: "[unintelligible] … I'm chief of staff to Andre Dickens."

Officer: "OK, well you still have a warrant for your arrest. What are we supposed to do?"

Carter denied ever making threats when he was arrested.

