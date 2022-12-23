Forest Park police welcome new K-9 Officer Shagy

article

An early Christmas gift came week for the officers at the Forest Park Police Department.

The agency has officially welcomed their newest officer to the force, 18-month old K-9 Officer Shagy.

The pup is a purebred German Shepherd born in the Czech Republican who graduated from the police service dog academy earlier this month.

He officially joined the force on Monday.

He'll be paired with Officer Samuel Taylor, who completed a 500-hour certification course in preparation.

"When attempting to deter crime, it is important that you use every single resource available to you," said Deputy Police Chief Sandra Johnson. "Having K-9 Officer Shagy join our team represents our ongoing commitment to delivering effective and responsive law enforcement services to all in a fair, equitable manner."

Shagy and Taylor will be assisting officers with arresting criminals, patrolling the city, and sniffing out narcotics.