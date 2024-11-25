Forest Park police searching for missing father, aspiring TikTok star

The Brief Jiare Schneider, a 31-year-old aspiring artist and TikTok creator, has been missing for 10 days, last seen at Rumors, an adult entertainment club in Forest Park. His sister, Jasnique Oliver, is concerned due to his absence on social media and his daily routine of calling his son, who has DiGeorge Syndrome. A multi-agency search is in progress; family members have joined the search after filing a police report. Police haven't indicated any suspicion of foul play, but the family believes Schneider could be in danger. Schneider is described as 6-foot-7 with locks in his hair, last seen wearing a black sweater and long black pants. Police are looking for any information related to his disappearance.



A multi-agency search is underway in Forest Park after police say an aspiring artist and TikTok creator vanished earlier this month. It’s been 10 days since anyone last saw or heard from 31-year-old Jiare Schneider.

"He hadn’t called his son, and that’s not like him," his sister Jasnique Oliver told FOX 5.

Oliver says more than a week of not seeing him post on social media posed another troubling sign for her brother, who also goes by "Big_Homie_TooTall" on Instagram and TikTok.

"He wants to get himself out there, you know, whether it’s with his music, or whatever he wants to get into," she stated.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Oliver told FOX 5 Schneider borrowed a friend’s 2000 Silver Toyota 4Runner for a night out at Rumors, an adult entertainment club in Forest Park on Nov. 15, but never returned.

"I got a call from the friend on Saturday that Jiare had been missing, and he hadn’t brought his car back," she recalled. "We are very concerned. We’ve been trying to find out what happened to him for well over a week."

They tried not to assume the worst, but Jiare not reaching out to his son who has a chromosomal disorder known as DiGeorge Syndrome prompted more concern on top of his phone being off.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Jaire Schneider (Photo submitted by family)

"He calls his son like every day," Oliver said.

After a week of hoping he’d turn up, she and other family members flew in from out of town to file a police report and lead a search of the area over the weekend.

So far, nothing has come up.

"We do feel like he could be in danger because we’re not getting any answers from people that were with him," she told FOX 5.

Clayton County police say right now they aren’t aware of any suspicion of foul play. Forest Park police say detectives are following all possible leads and the investigation is ongoing.

Oliver says they won’t stop searching until they find him. Schneider is 6-feet-7-inches tall and wears his hair in locks. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and long black pants. If you have any information, give detectives a call.