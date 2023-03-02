Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested for storming into home, shooting ex-girlfriend, deputies say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Forest Park
FOX 5 Atlanta
Quadre Glover (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man was arrested for shooting his ex-girlfriend during a violent Forest Park home invasion, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says.

Quadre Glover, 23, was charged with making terrorist threats, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and first-degree home invasion.

Deputies say Glover sent his ex-girlfriend a message telling her he was going to kill her and anyone who was with her. He then drove over to her home located along Bartlett Road in Forest Park, deputies say.

Glover is accused of kicking the front door in, then forcing his way into the woman's bedroom, shooting his ex-girlfriend at least twice, before jumping out of the window and escaping, deputies say.

Glover, who was place on the sheriff’s office’s top ten most wanted list, was captured by the DeKalb County Fugitive Squad after  DeKalb County Police spotted him inside a store, deputies say.

He was handed over the Clayton County deputies who booked him into jail on Wednesday.

He remained in the Clayton County Jail without bond as of Thursday evening.