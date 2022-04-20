Person wanted for questioning in Forest Park double shooting

article

Police release photos of a person investigators said they would like to speak with about a deadly double shooting in Forest Park last Thursday.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Ash Street and Longleaf Drive in Forest Park. Police said found Daniel Moreno and Tyron Morris, both 21, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Moreno was pronounced dead at the scene and Morris was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators said several people were involved in a fight before the shooting.

1 DEAD, 1 WOUNDED IN FOREST PARK DOUBLE SHOOTING

Forest Park police investigate a double shooting on April 14, 2022. (FOX 5)

Police do not know what sparked the fight.

They hope the man in the photos will help investigators with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141 or an anonymous tip can be called into Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.