1 dead, 1 wounded in Forest Park double shooting

article

A shooting in Forest Park on Thursday evening left one man dead and another wounded.

Around 5 p.m., officers responded to the area of Ash Street and Longleaf Drive after a report of the shooting. Police said officers found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A second man was wounded and taken to an area hospital.

Police are trying to determine who the gunman was.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.