Gwinnett County police charge woman in connection to Duluth homicide

The Gwinnett County police have identified both the victim and suspect in a deadly Duluth shooting.

Erika Garcia was arrested in connection to the homicidal death of Mario Acosta-Chavez.

Police were alerted of the incident on Nov. 19. Around 8:40 p.m., officials said they found Acosta-Chavez lying on the ground on the 3400 block of Forest Knoll Court. When paramedics arrived, he had already succumbed to his gunshot wound.

Garcia was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in Lawrenceville just two days later.

Investigators are still determining a motive and looking for details surrounding the case. If you have any information to share, please call Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).