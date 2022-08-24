Delta flies at top of Forbes 'Best Employers' in Georgia list

article

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines tops the list of Forbes' "Best Employers" in Georgia list released on Wednesday. One hundred companies made the list in Georgia.

The list, compiled by market research company Statista, anonymously surveyed 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees to come up with the state-by-state rankings. The employees were asked to rate their company’s handling of such things as safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting.

Delta also made the top ten in Michigan (8), New York (9), Utah (6), but missed the mark by one in Florida.

Atlanta-based Southern Company, the parent company to Georgia Power, came in second place. It also scored second in Alabama.

Google came in third and was one of three tech giants which made the list in Georgia. It also came in the top ten in six other states.

Emory University came in fourth and topped a list of 13 employers in the education industry in the state. That includes the school districts in Houston County (14), Paulding County (59), Gwinnett County (62), Cobb County (69), and Marietta (71).

The Shepherd Center rounds out the top five and leads a dozen other health care and social providers.

Just under 40% of the companies on the list are based in Georgia with only a third of those being headquartered outside of metro Atlanta.

The America’s Best Employers By State ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia.