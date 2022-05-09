For third time, Senoia man leads police on high-speed chase

A Senoia man with a history of leading police on high-speed chases has once again been arrested for doing just that, police said.

Justin Dwayne Rivers, 33, is charged with leading the scene of an accident with injury/death, fleeing from police, and failure to maintain lanes.

Senoia Police body cam video of Justin Rivers behind the wheel of a pickup truck seconds before he drove off from officers on May 2, 2022. (Senoia Police Department)

Senoia police have released both body cam and dash cam video of the most recent incident that happened on May 2 along Barnes Street. Police said a Senoia school resource officer spotted Rivers driving his red F-150, ran the plate, and found out the owner had outstanding warrants in Spalding County.

During a traffic stop, Rivers was seen on camera appearing to cooperate until a second officer showed up at the scene. The video from the body-worn camera of the officer shows River stick a cigarette in his mouth, snap into putting the vehicle in gear, and speeding away from the scene.

The officers scrambled to their patrol cars and gave chase.

Senoia police officers scramble after a driver took off during a traffic stop on May 2, 2022. (Senoia Police Department)

Police said Rivers ran a stop sign as he got onto Highway 16, police said. With no signs of stopping, police said he struck another car near Highway 16 and 85. That driver was not injured.

The chase continues until the truck entered the 1600 block of Highway 85. There, the truck can be seen turning off the roadway and into the woods. There, police said Rivers stopped the truck, but didn’t put the truck in park or put on the parking brake. The pickup truck can then be seen sliding back into the pursuing patrol car that just pulled in behind it, causing significant damage.

Senoia police pursue Justin Rivers, who investigators say took off during a traffic stop on May 2, 2022. (Senoia Police Department)

Rivers abandoned the vehicle and his passenger, running from the scene.

"So, the perimeter was set up pretty quickly and we sent out a request for K9 assistance and both the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and the Grantville Police Department responded with K9s," said Senoia Police Captain Jason Ercole. "And one the K9s were on the ground, they were able to sniff out the suspect pretty quickly."

Rivers was hiding on some pine straw and was quickly taken into custody. He was booked in the Coweta County Jail on $13,500. Police said if he pays his bond there, he’ll be transferred to Spalding County Jail to face numerous drug trafficking charges fleeing to elude police, reckless driving, and street gang charges.

Rivers made headlines in 2018 for running from police. A Lamar County deputy tried to pull him over and again he allegedly took off then as well. As FOX 5 reported then, the chase lasted 20 miles, three counties and ended when he wrecked the stolen car he was accused of driving.