Food Truck Friday: Bankhead Seafood

It’s an Atlanta institution — so it only makes sense that a pair of Atlanta icons are behind the renaissance of Bankhead Seafood.



For our second Food Truck Friday of the season, we spent the morning with superstars Clifford “T.I.” Harris, Michael “Killer Mike” Render, and the talented team behind Bankhead Seafood. The artists and businessmen announced their plans to reopen Bankhead Seafood earlier this year, after the original restaurant ended its 50-year run as a local favorite in January of 2018. T.I. and Killer Mike say they’ve always planned to keep Bankhead Seafood at its original location of 1651 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway — and as work continues on that building, the classic Bankhead Seafood specials will be served out of the company’s food truck.



So…let’s talk about that food for a moment. Menu items include Mama’s Special (centered on fried whole fish filets, drizzled with mustard and hot sauce), the Dope Boy Po’ Boy (grilled or fried shrimp on french bread with lettuce, tomato, and pickles), and the famed Bankhead Platter, featuring fried fish fillets and shrimp, coleslaw, hush puppies, fries and the restaurant’s signature trapcake.



To check out the entire menu, click here.