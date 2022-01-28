Food delivery drivers caught on camera stealing packages, APD investigating

Residents in Midtown Atlanta say they are being targeted by food delivery drivers who are stealing their packages after delivering their food.

The bold acts have residents frustrated as they say it has happened several times with different drivers.

"It’s all on camera. They are shameless and open about it," Nate Mark says.

It seems like the audacity is at an all-time high throughout the city especially for these bold suspected thieves caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows a delivery driver bringing food into the building but on the way out he or she appears to take three packages.

"What makes you think you’re entitled to take someone’s package just because they are sitting there," Mark says.

Nate Mark is on the homeowner’s association board for the 1023 Juniper Lofts in Midtown and says the issue started in December.

"Over the holidays, we would have people come into our lobby and take our packages. We believe they would stake out across the street and just wait for FedEx and UPS to come," Mark said.

Then it escalated to food delivery drivers. A second video shows a different driver but the same routine. The food was delivered but a package was taken.

"I don’t know how well UberEats are vetting these people and even when we tell them we have video they do nothing. They don’t ban them from the app. They kind of wash their hands of it," Mark says.

Residents say they’ve filed numerous police reports but many say it’s time for UberEats to step up.

"What are they doing to protect their customers from drivers who are committing crimes on their properties," Mark says.

Uber released this statement on the incident:

"The behavior displayed here is completely unacceptable. We’re looking into this matter further and are ready to assist police in an investigation."

Atlanta police confirm investigators are looking into the incidents. A spokesperson says similar incidents have taken place in different parts of the city.

