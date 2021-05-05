Food delivery driver shot while working in Southwest Atlanta

A food delivery driver is recovering at an Atlanta hospital after he was shot while making a delivery.

Now Atlanta police are working to figure out who shot him and why.

According to police, the 43-year-old Jerrel Felder was making a food delivery for DoorDash at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex when at least one person shot him multiple times in the shoulder and hip.

Officials tell FOX 5 Felder managed to drive himself a few blocks to a fire station on the 2800 block of Campbellton Road. That's where he was found by firefighters right in their driveway.

Medics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police are still working to find out if there was more than one shooter, but they say Fedler was the only person inside the car at the time.

Felder still had food in the passenger seat of his car when he arrived at the fire station, so officers are working to determine if he was able to make his delivery or if he had multiple deliveries.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation into the shooting, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

