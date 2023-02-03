Flying out of Atlanta? The airport is making some parking changes

Parking at the busiest airport in the world is not easy.

Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport just finished renovations to the existing south parking deck.

Now, they are turning their attention to the north side deck.

While the deck is not closing completely, about 2,500 spaces will be closed off for the work.

Airport officials are urging passengers to consider parking in the west deck.

Officials urge everyone parking at the airport to plan ahead.

The north deck work is expected to wrap up by the end of October.