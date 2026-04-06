Floyd County approves $520K to stabilize burned courthouse

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The Brief Floyd County leaders approved a $520,000 contract to stabilize the Historic Floyd County Courthouse following a recent fire. The work includes removing loose bricks and reinforcing the clocktower to ensure safety for nearby residents and businesses. Officials also set aside $150,000 to move courthouse operations to the former Law Enforcement Center.



Floyd County commissioners approved a major contract Monday to begin the first steps of saving the Historic Floyd County Courthouse after it was gutted by a fire last month.

What we know:

The Floyd County Board of Commissioners met in a special called meeting on April 6 to approve a proposal from Quality Plus Services.

The contract, capped at $520,000, focuses on "critical life-safety measures" to prevent damage to nearby properties.

Crews will remove fire-damaged wood, loose bricks, and gabled ends that no longer have roof support.

The stabilization plan also includes reinforcing 28 window openings and installing a structural band around the clocktower about 45 feet up.

Officials noted that all salvageable materials, including historic bricks, will be collected and stored for potential reuse.

Once the building is secure, engineers will conduct a deeper evaluation of the structure.

What we don't know:

While the stabilization is expected to take three to four weeks, the county has not yet made a final decision on the long-term future of the building or whether it will be fully restored to its original state.

The backstory:

The blaze destroyed the courthouse on March 23 and caused the building's iconic bell tower to partially collapse, leaving flames lashing through the roof.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but officials said lots of paper records were burned.

The destructive fire caused pieces of the building to crumble into the surrounding areas.

About 35 employees were displaced by the incident, and the county tag and tax offices were closed for a few days.

Timeline:

Crews are expected to finish the stabilization process within a month of starting the work.

Once completed, roads currently closed around the courthouse will reopen to residents and business owners.

What's next:

Courthouse operations are moving to the former Law Enforcement Center.

The $150,000 emergency fund will cover the equipment and setup needed for daily work to continue.

A final legal review of the stabilization contract is the only step remaining before work begins.

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