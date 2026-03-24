Cleanup underway after Floyd courthouse destroyed in fire

The Brief Portions of 5th Avenue and Tribune Street in Rome remain closed following a massive fire at the historic Old Floyd County Courthouse. Officials moved the tax commissioner and assessor offices across the street while structural engineers evaluate the 135-year-old building. A nearby boutique owner reports devastating smoke and water damage as investigators wait for the site to become secure.



A historic Rome landmark stands in ruins today as fire investigators and structural engineers work to determine if the 134-year-old Old Floyd County Courthouse can be saved.

Landmark courthouse blaze

What we know:

The flames that gutted the historic Old Floyd County Courthouse have finally been extinguished, leaving only one ladder company on-site to knock down remaining hot spots.

The blaze was so intense it required nearly four times the normal staffing levels to combat.

Because of the damage, the Superior Courthouse nearby will remain closed through at least Thursday.

County officials have already begun moving the tax commissioner and tax assessor offices to a local law enforcement center to resume operations.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear.

While exterior renovations were underway at the time the fire sparked, investigators have not yet been able to enter the building to search for evidence due to safety concerns.

Officials are specifically worried about the structural integrity of the building's iconic tower.

Community reels from "devastating loss"

What they're saying:

Local business owners are feeling the immediate impact of the disaster.

"We've got water, standing water in the back of my store and the smoke damage inside has completely devastated us because it's in all of the clothing, all of my items," said Brooke Nolan, owner of a nearby boutique.

County officials are hopeful but cautious about the building's future.

"It would be an amazing thing if we could keep it intact. But I am concerned, mainly with the tower," one official noted. Regarding the investigation, authorities stated, "Still very insecure. We don't want to go in there and do any more damage to any kind of evidence."

What's next:

The Floyd County Commission is meeting tonight to discuss releasing emergency funds for the recovery effort.

A structural engineer is expected to evaluate the building's integrity, which will determine when 5th Avenue and Tribune Street can safely reopen to traffic.

The county aims to have temporary government operations opened up by Wednesday morning.