Flowery Branch man repeatedly punched teenager during road rage incident, police say

A 57-year-old Flowery Branch man has been arrested for repeatedly punching an 18-year-old driver and threatening to sexually assault his "girlfriend," who was actually the victim's 15-year-old sister, during a road rage incident.

It happened on Feb. 28, according to Gwinnett County Police Department.

A GCPD officer met with the 18-year-old driver near Buford Dam Road and Old Shadburn Ferry Road.

The driver told the officer that the incident began on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and R.H. Smith Boulevard.

According to the teen, he exchanged hand gestures with a man driving a blue truck. The man then began following him, even when he turned onto Little Mill Road and Buford Dam Road.

The victim said the man tried to run him off the road before he pulled into a private driveway on Buford Dam Road near Marina Way. The teenager told the officer the man pulled in behind him, got out of his truck, and began punching him repeatedly in the face through the window.

The man, later identified as Duane Andrew Sudderth, also reportedly threatened to sexually assault his "girlfriend" in the front seat, who was actually his sister. The teenager says he lost consciousness and when he woke up, he called police.

Over the next few days, the North Precinct Community Response Team used the Flock Safety System to track down the owner of the truck. They made contact with him at his home on March 3 and arrested him for aggravated battery, 2 counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, cruelty to children in the 1st degree, cruelty to children in the 3rd degree, entering auto, and aggressive driving. He is currently being held without bond.