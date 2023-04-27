Flowery Branch man facing 1.2K counts of sexual exploitation of minor

article

Hall County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested Joshua Rivers, a 40-year-old Flowery Branch man, on April 26 on 1,211 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Investigators executed a search warrant on Wednesday morning at Rivers' residence on Spring Lake Drive, seizing approximately 15 electronic devices.

Investigators arrested Rivers at the sheriff’s office headquarters following an interview. Rivers reportedly had hundreds of images of child pornography saved to multiple electronic devices in his home, according to initial details. He committed the offenses generally during an eight-month period between Sept. 1, 2022, and the day of his arrest.

The investigation began on April 13, 2023, when law enforcement received a cybertip about Rivers’ online activity from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The HCSO and Georgia ICAC Task Force continue to investigate the case, and additional charges are possible. Rivers remains in the Hall County Jail without bond.