Florida men arrested after high-speed, wrong-way police chase in Peachtree City

Two Florida men, suspected of being part of a crime ring, were caught in Peachtree City after a high-speed, wrong-way police chase through one of the busiest sections of south metro Atlanta, according to the Peachtree City Police Department.

Peachtree City Police Lt. Chris Hyatt says officers frequently run into thieves who travel up to Georgia to rob "easy targets", especially during spring break.

"And they just travel up the interstate routes north until they finish their sprees, and then they head back down south, and frequently we do come across these offenders that have roots and attachments down to the Florida area," said Lt. Hyatt.

A witness called 911 on April 2 to report the men breaking into cars in the Line Creek Nature Area, where families had been enjoying a beautiful Sunday afternoon.

Police say when an officer tried to pull over the Toyota Camry, the men sped away. Dashcam video of the chase was released by police.

In a busy retail area on State Road 54 near the Peachtree City Walmart, the Toyota went the wrong way on the highway.

Police say the car was doing 85 mph through the GA 54 and GA 74 intersection, one of the busiest in south metro Atlanta.

Officers attempted a PIT maneuver, but ramming the car twice did not disable it.

The chase continued on GA 74 for a short distance before, on a side street, an officer waited for the right moment for a second PIT maneuver.

Both men took off running, but after a scant foot chase, officers arrested Anthony Dixon and Inisha Christopher.

Image 1 of 26 ▼ Peachtree City Police chase two Florida men who investigators say was on a crime-spree road trip to Georgia on April 2, 2023. (Peachtree City Police Department)

Police say they found a pile of stolen property in the car.

"Purses, wallets, driver’s licenses, identification cards, debit cards, none of which belonged to any of the occupants of the vehicle," said Lt. Hyatt.

Both men are facing charges in LaGrange, Troup, and Coweta counties as well as Peachtree City, where the men are facing almost two dozen charges.