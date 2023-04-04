Peachtree City Police chase car break-in suspects

Police in Peachtree City say officers were able to chase down two people wanted for breaking into vehicles in several jurisdictions on Sunday.

Police released the dash cam video of the moment an officer used a PIT maneuver to stop the car. The two people inside could then be seen jumping out and running away.

Both men were captured minutes later, police say.

Investigators say the men were targeting mostly cars at parks. An alert citizen called police on the men after spotting them at Line Creek Nature Center.

Police say they were able to recover the victims’ property.

Both men were booked into the Fayette County Jail.