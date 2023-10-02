Florida man found guilty of shooting Georgia ex-girlfriend after breakup

article

A DeKalb County grand jury has found a Florida convicted felon guilty of shooting his ex-girlfriend at her Brookhaven apartment.

On Sept. 28, a jury found 36-year-old Mustafic Mahadi guilty of aggravated assault, first-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges go back to Feb. 19, 2021 - the day that officials say Mahadi's ex-girlfriend broke up with him. That night, she and her best friend were in her apartment on Durden Drive when Mahadi unexpectedly showed up.

According to investigators, Mahadi tried to get inside the apartment - attempting to break it down like he reportedly had done in the past.

While the victim begged him to stop, police say Mahadi fired three shots through the door - hitting the woman twice in the stomach and grazing her side.

Medics rushed the woman to a local hospital where she underwent emergency surgery and survived her injuries. While recovering, she told hospital staff that Mahadi had a history of domestic violence against her.

Police searched for Mahadi for three months until U.S. Marshals tracked him down and arrested him in New York on May 3, 2021.

A superior court judge has scheduled a sentencing hearing for Mahadi for Friday.