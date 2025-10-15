Florida man charged with multiple felonies after Canton traffic stop

The Brief Traffic stop on I-575 leads to drug and firearm seizure in Canton. Officers found 1 lb. of marijuana, THC products, and a modified firearm. Florida man arrested and charged with multiple felonies after the stop.



A routine traffic stop in Cherokee County led to a major drug and firearm seizure Saturday afternoon, according to the Canton Police Department.

What we know:

Around 12:15 p.m., an officer spotted a 2001 Toyota Camry with Florida plates speeding and making unsafe lane changes on Interstate 575. When the officer attempted to initiate a stop, the driver — identified as Angel Alexis Acevedo — pulled into an abandoned gas station on Hickory Flat Highway.

Police said the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana and observed drug paraphernalia inside the car. Acevedo admitted to having a firearm and marijuana in the vehicle and gave consent for a search. Officers ultimately recovered about one pound of marijuana, multiple THC products, a Glock clone firearm with a 33-round magazine, and a Glock switch, among other items.

Acevedo, who told police he was traveling from Florida to Kentucky, was arrested and taken to the Cherokee Adult Detention Center. He faces multiple drug and firearm-related felony charges, including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Canton Police Chief Marty Ferrell praised the officer’s awareness and training, saying the case highlights the department’s commitment to keeping illegal drugs and weapons off the streets.