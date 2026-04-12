Florida man arrested after Buckhead chase injures 2 troopers

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The Brief A Florida man faces multiple charges after leading state troopers on a chase through Buckhead Thursday night. Two Georgia State Patrol troopers suffered minor injuries during a foot chase and were taken to the hospital. Investigators say the suspect, a convicted felon, crashed into another car before trying to run away.



A 27-year-old Florida man was arrested after a police chase in Buckhead Thursday left two Georgia State Patrol troopers injured.

What we know:

Shamir Sir Charles Ivey, 27, of Hialeah, Florida, is charged with obstruction, felony fleeing, reckless driving, and hit-and-run.

Authorities also charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other traffic offenses following the April 9 incident.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Ivey has previous felony convictions out of Illinois.

The backstory:

Troopers tried to pull over a black Range Rover on Peachtree Road around 9:35 p.m., but the driver sped off.

RELATED: GSP troopers hurt after Range Rover pursuit in Buckhead

The SUV ran a red light at Piedmont Road and hit another vehicle. After the wreck, the driver got out and ran.

Two troopers sustained minor injuries during the foot chase and were transported to a local hospital.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car Ivey hit was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when Ivey will make his first court appearance.