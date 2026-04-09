GSP troopers hurt after Range Rover pursuit in Buckhead

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The Brief Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Thursday night after a car chase ended in a Buckhead crash. The driver of a Range Rover ran from the scene on foot but was taken into custody after a chase. Authorities have not yet confirmed why troopers originally tried to stop the driver on Peachtree Road.



Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured during a foot pursuit following a car chase through Buckhead on Thursday evening.

What we know:

According to the GSP, troopers attempted to pull over a black Range Rover on Peachtree Road around 9:35 p.m., but the driver sped off.

Troopers say the SUV ran a red light at Piedmont Road and crashed into another vehicle.

The driver then fled the SUV on foot.

During the ensuing pursuit, two troopers sustained minor injuries; both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The fleeing driver and the other motorist also received non-life-threatening injuries, with the suspect taken to the hospital and the other driver treated at the scene.

A crash along Piedmont Road at Peachtree Road shut down all lanes of traffic in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta on April 9, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The crash shut down all lanes of traffic along Piedmont Road for a little more than an hour.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the Range Rover driver or confirmed if any charges have been filed.

The GSP has not stated the specific reason troopers originally attempted to pull over the vehicle on Peachtree Road.