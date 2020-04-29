Florida alligator found shot with two arrows in its side

article

Crime Stoppers is looking for information on an animal cruelty case where an alligator was found shot with two arrows on the side of its body.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Tuesday about a large injured alligator in the pond behind a residence on Oak Hill Loop in Fort Myers.

"The gator had two arrows impaled into its side and a rope wrapped around the gators snout and webbed feet," Crime Stoppers wrote on Twitter.

The gator was reportedly safely removed from the pond by deputies and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.