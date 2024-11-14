3 arrested, accused in ambush murder in Brookhaven park

The Brief Brookhaven police arrested three suspects for the murder of a 21-year-old man at Blackburn Park. The Flock camera system played a crucial role by providing leads through license plate readers and surveillance video. Azra Sheppard's car was identified as a suspect vehicle; he and two others, Davion Meux and Diamoni Henry, were arrested. The investigation suggests the victim was lured to the park for a purported transaction but was targeted for robbery. Police continue to seek additional witnesses to the crime and encourage anyone with information to contact them.



Brookhaven police have arrested three suspects, whom they accuse of luring a 21-year-old man to a Brookhaven park and then shooting and killing him.

Officers responded to Blackburn Park off of Ashford Dunwoody Road at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"Officers were actually nearby, and quickly arrived and found the victim, who unfortunately suffered from a single gunshot wound, and it appeared to be fatal," said Lt. Carlos Nino with the Brookhaven Police Department.

He says investigators got a critical lead early on in the investigation, thanks to a technology they’ve come to rely on: the Flock camera system.

"Through license plate readers and surveillance video around the park, officers were able to develop a potential suspect vehicle, which they believed to be the getaway vehicle," Nino said.

Investigators say that the car belonged to Azra Sheppard. After executing a search warrant at the home of one of Sheppard’s family members, they not only found and arrested him, but also two other suspects: Davion Meux and Diamoni Henry.

"They were all found at the same location at the same time," Nino said.

He says, through the investigation, they learned the suspects allegedly lured Davis to the park, making him think they were going to carry out some kind of transaction, when they had really planned to rob him.

"Based on the results of the investigation, I believe the intent was just to rob them. Something obviously went wrong, and we're still getting additional information to determine exactly what led to the shooting," Nino said.

Nino says the Flock system enabled them to make these arrests just four days after the shooting.

"It was instrumental. I believe that perhaps we could have gotten there, but it would have taken a long, long time because we would have had to basically canvass nearby businesses with video cameras hoping that they were facing the roadway," Nino said.

He hopes the quick arrests send a message.

"Don't try that here in Brookhaven because we will find you. We will arrest you and charge you with every possible crime that we can," Nino said.

Even with these arrests, investigators say they’re still looking for additional witnesses.

If you know anything about the shooting, you’re asked to call the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0600.