Flat Shoals Elementary students receive new shoes thanks to Thomas Breads

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 11, 2024 11:47am EDT
Rockdale County
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly 200 students at Flat Shoals Elementary are now walking in new shoes, thanks to a large donation from Thomas Breads and Operation Warm. 

Since the beginning of their partnership with Operation Warm in 2019, Thomas’ has made a significant impact on 44 communities nationwide, donating more than 25,000 brand-new winter coats and 13,000 pairs of shoes to children in need. 

This year marks their fifth partnership anniversary, and third year Thomas’ will be taking part in Operation Warm’s shoe program, planning to donate over 2,400 pairs of shoes to six different schools across the country in 2024.  