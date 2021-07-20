Flash Flood Warning for Carroll, Haralson; Flash Flood Watch for most of north Georgia

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the potential for more flooding this evening as more showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the state.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for west-central Carroll County and southern Haralson County until 1:15 a.m.

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley said nearly 2.5 inches of rain has fallen with more expected this evening.

The saturated ground will produce rapid runoff to streams, creeks, and ponding on area roads.

In the past couple of days, more than 5 inches have fallen in some areas of north Georgia.

A Flash Flood Watch is in place for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, and Henry counties until 10 p.m.

Some flooding was reported Monday evening as a couple of Flash Flood Warnings impacted two areas of metro Atlanta. At least one water rescue was reported as well as several trees and power lines being knocked down due to the saturated ground.

