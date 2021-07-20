Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 7:17 PM EDT until WED 1:15 AM EDT, Carroll County, Haralson County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 10:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:42 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 8:30 PM EDT, Pike County, Lamar County

Flash Flood Warning for Carroll, Haralson; Flash Flood Watch for most of north Georgia

Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Tuesday Evening Weather Update

Showers and storms ending this evening and then warm and muggy toward morning,. Looks like smaller rain chances in the days ahead and that means temps will be rising during the day. Here is the latest outlook into the Weekend.

ATLANTA - The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the potential for more flooding this evening as more showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the state.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for west-central Carroll County and southern Haralson County until 1:15 a.m.

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley said nearly 2.5 inches of rain has fallen with more expected this evening.

The saturated ground will produce rapid runoff to streams, creeks, and ponding on area roads.

In the past couple of days, more than 5 inches have fallen in some areas of north Georgia.

A Flash Flood Watch is in place for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, and Henry counties until 10 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Braves postpone Padres game, schedule day/night doubleheader Wednesday

Some flooding was reported Monday evening as a couple of Flash Flood Warnings impacted two areas of metro Atlanta. At least one water rescue was reported as well as several trees and power lines being knocked down due to the saturated ground.

