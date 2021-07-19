Braves postpone Padres game, schedule day/night doubleheader Wednesday

Monday’s Atlanta Braves game against the San Diego Padres has been postponed due to rain, but fans can expect a day/night doubleheader on Wednesday to make up for it, the Braves announced Monday.

Thunderstorms moving through the area on Monday evening forced the grounds crew at Truist Park to cover the infield and officials to reschedule the game.

Wednesday’s scheduled game at 12:20 p.m. will still happen. Gates will open at 11 a.m.

The park will then be cleared, cleaned, and reopened around 4:30 p.m. for a 5:20 p.m. game. Anyone with a ticket to Monday’s game can attend the evening game. Mobile tickets and parking passes will remain the same. Those tickets should be updated in the Baseball app.

Anyone who cannot make it on Wednesday can exchange their paid ticket for a ticket to any remaining 2021 regular season Braves home game, but must be exchanged prior to the first pitch on Wednesday.

Third-party tickets will also be honored with the same bar code and seat locations as Monday’s game. Exchanges for those tickets must be made through the vendor.

Both games will be seven innings.

This is the third rainout at Truist Park this season.

Fans can learn more at braves.com/rainout.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.