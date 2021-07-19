Flash Flood Warnings impacting metro Atlanta

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking Flash Flood Warning in metro Atlanta after a day and evening of rain across the state.

The first area of concern encompasses Clayton County, southwest DeKalb County, and south-central Fulton County.

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley said as of 10 p.m., between 2 and 5 inches of rain has fallen and another 1 to 2 inches are possible overnight.

The other area of concern is Coweta County, eastern Heard County, and northeastern Troup County.

As of 10 p.m., between 1 to 3 inches has fallen and another 1 to 2 inches are possible overnight.

Both warnings are set to expire at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is also tracking the possibility of minor flooding along Snapfinger Creek near Glen Haven, Intrenchment Creek near southeast Atlanta, and Shoal Creek near Panthersville.

These slow-moving storms will hopefully move on or rain themselves out before the early morning commute.

Expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, when it is not warm and muggy.

The good news is the rain chance will be decreasing as the week progresses and this weekend should look like a "normal" July weekend.

