Five former law enforcement officials arrested in Georgia inmate assault case

Three former Georgia Department of Corrections officers, a GDC investigator, and a former Floyd County deputy have been arrested after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents say they played a role in the assault of an inmate being transported in Floyd County.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate the incident on June 4.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Logan Nelson was terminated two days later and charged with violation of oath of office, conduct unbecoming of a deputy, and unsatisfactory performance.

The GBI arrested four additional people on Friday:

Josha Riddle, 32, of Lafayette, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, battery, and violation of oath of office.

Billy Lingerfelt, 63, of Lafayette, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, battery, and violation of oath of office.

Donna Pettyjohn, 56, of Lafayette, was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit terroristic threats and acts, conspiracy to commit battery, false statements, and violation of oath of office.

Hannah Rittweger, 32, of Adairsville, was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit terroristic threats and acts, conspiracy to commit battery, false statements, and violation of oath of office.

All four are being held at the Fulton County Jail.

Details surrounding the incident have not been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at 706-291-4111 or the GBI regional investigative office in Calhoun at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).