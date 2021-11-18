Five children injured in transport van crash in southeast Atlanta

article

Five children were injured during an accident in southeast Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

It happened along Macdonia Road SE near Belgarde Place SE just before 3 p.m. Atlanta police said a pickup truck and a transport van carrying six children were involved in a crash.

Neither driver was injured. Five of the children were taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigator said the pickup truck was trying to merge into traffic, but the transport van had control of the lane at the time.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the crash.

