Fitness on the Field brings workouts inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Fitness on the Field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Home Depot Backyard is kicking off its 2024 health and wellness programs by hosting two days of workouts with some of metro Atlanta’s top fitness experts.

ATLANTA - Ready to tackle those 2024 fitness goals? Well, there’s no better place than on the field where the Atlanta Falcons tackle their opponents on Sundays!

The Home Depot Backyard is kicking off its 2024 health and wellness programs by hosting the two-day Fitness on the Field event this evening and again on Wednesday, Jan. 17, welcoming guests inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a workout experience with some of metro Atlanta’s top fitness experts. 

Presented in partnership with athletic apparel brand lululemon, both days will feature a pair of classes which are completely free and open to the public - and, yes, they really are happening right on the field. The event drew more than 10,000 participants last year, which means space is limited — so, if you want to attend, you’ll need to register in advance by clicking here.

So, what kind of fitness classes are we talking about here? This evening will feature a 45-minute session of Full Body Bootcamp with Lah King, followed by an hour of Hip-Hop Yoga at 7 p.m. with Jaimee Ratliff. Wednesday the 17th will kick off with 45 minutes of Maxx Out Fitness led by Darrell "DP" Patterson at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by the hour-long E.F.F.E.C.T. Fitness.

We’re no strangers to working out with fitness experts at The Home Depot Backyard — but we’ve never moved it inside to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field before! So, we spent the morning inside the home of the Falcons, getting a head start on this evening’s classes. Click the video player in this article to see more!  