First runners cross finish line on Day 1 of AJC Peachtree Road Race

Winners have crossed the finish line in Atlanta, where the AJC Peachtree Road Race is back to in-person for the first time in two years.

The Atlanta Track Club said the race's first finisher on Day 1, Alberto Mena, completed the 10K in an unofficial 32:06.

The fastest woman to finish on Day 1 was Philadelphia resident Jessica Smith, who crossed unofficially at 36:29.

The first wave of runners began at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Day 2 starting times begin at 5:50 a.m. Sunday.

Runners get set at the starting line of the 2021 AJC Peachtree Road Race. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

Temperatures were cool and the forecast was rain-free for Day 1. FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Ryan Beasley predicted Day 2 to be dry and sunny.

The course begins at Lenox Square Mall and spans Peachtree Road for miles until angling east onto 10th Street toward the finish line at Piedmont Park.

Several roads are closed for the race on Saturday and Sunday.

The race normally has 60,000 participants on a single day, but this year the track club decided to schedule the start waves over two days, July 3 and 4.

