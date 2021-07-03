AJC Peachtree Road Race: Road closures for Saturday, Sunday

You'll have to take a detour if you're driving through Atlanta's northern areas and Midtown during Independence Day weekend, thanks to the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

With the Independence Day tradition split into two days this year, drivers should prepare for some streets to close and reopen multiple times.

Here's a list of active road closures for the weekend:

Starting area road closures: Saturday and Sunday

Peachtree Rd from Wieuca Rd. to Lenox Road — 2 a.m.

Peachtree Road from Lenox Rd to Around Lenox Parkway — 2 a.m.

Wieuca Road from Prichard Way to Peachtree Road — 2 a.m.

Peachtree Road from Wieuca Rd. to Peachtree Dunwoody Road — 4:30 a.m.

Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road — 4:30 a.m.

Lenox Road from Peachtree Rd. to Ferncliff Road — 4:30 a.m.

Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to GA 400 — 4:30 a.m.

Phipps Boulevard from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road — 4:30 a.m.

Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Peachtree Road — 4:30 a.m.

Roxboro Rd. from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road — 4:30 a.m.

Prichard Rd. from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road — 4:30 a.m.

Lakeside Rd. from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road — 4:30 a.m.

Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Rd. to Lenox Road — 4:30 a.m.

Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Rd. to E. Paces Ferry Road — 4:30 a.m.

Finish Area road closures

10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive: Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m.

10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen: Saturday 2:30 a.m. to Saturday at 1 p.m.; Sunday 2:30 a.m. to Sunday 1 p.m.

Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia: Saturday 5:30 a.m. to Saturday at noon; Sunday 5:30 a.m. to Sunday at noon

8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree Street: Saturday 6:15 a.m. to Saturday noon; Sunday at 7:15 a.m. to Sunday at noon

Peachtree Place from Peachtree Street to West Peachtree: Saturday 8 a.m. to Saturday noon; Sunday 8 a.m. to Sunday noon

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.