Kayaker drowns in SW Atlanta, officials say

Atlanta fire officials said first responders found the body of a missing kayaker in southwest Atlanta on Sunday.

The cause of death was drowning and investigators don't suspect foul play, officials said.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said firefighters received a report of a missing man whose kayak flipped over near Benjamin E. Mays Drive.

The report came from a man's relative.

The man, who was 35 years old, had a pond in his backyard.

First responders found his body using a drone.

