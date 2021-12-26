Expand / Collapse search

Kayaker drowns in SW Atlanta, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
SW Atlanta
Officials said first responders found a body in southwest Atlanta near where firefighters were searching for a missing kayaker on Sunday. 

The cause of death was drowning and investigators don't suspect foul play, officials said. 

Atlanta Fire Rescue said firefighters received a report of a missing man whose kayak flipped over near Benjamin E. Mays Drive.

The report came from a man's relative. 

The man, who was 35 years old, had a pond in his backyard.

First responders found his body using a drone.  

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

