Firefighters reunite with boy they saved from choking almost 10 years ago

It was a reunion almost 10 years in the making.

In May 2015, Keegan Plumkey was a little more than a year old when he started choking and wasn't breathing.

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services Station 26 responded, and Keegan's parents credit them with saving his life that day.

Almost a decade later, Keegan, now 10-years-old, and his parents stopped by the fire station this Thanksgiving Day to share with the crew what they are thankful for.

"Firemen from Station 26 were one of the first on scene and brought him back from flat line." Keegan’s dad, Lee Plumley, said.

The fire department posted pictures of the reunion on social media. They went on to say that a picture of little Keegan had been hanging on the wall at the station for the last nine years.

"This job is always awesome, but some days really are better than others," the department statement said.