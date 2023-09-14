Firefighters rescue puppies swept into storm drain by heavy rain

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Two puppies are lucky to be alive after being swept into an underground storm drain during Tuesday night's storms in Paulding County.

A neighbor heard the puppies crying and called Paulding County Fire Rescue (PCFR).

The pups were trapped in a two-foot wide pipe nearly 20 feet underground and 60 feet from the nearest manhole - all of which made the rescue complicated and dangerous according to PCFR.

Firefighters worked for more than an hour using specialized confined space training and equipment to bring the puppies to safety. Though a little scared, they were happy to be out.