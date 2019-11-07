Firefighters rescue man trapped inside sewer pipe in Wilmington area

article

Firefighters freed a person who became trapped inside an underground sewer pipe in the Wilmington area on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 12:55 p.m. on the 24900 block of South Baypoint Avenue near the intersection of Wilmington and Lomitas boulevards, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

LAFD firefighters made contact with the man who was trapped 50 feet into the sewer pipe. The victim did not appear to have any injuries. Urban Search and Rescue task forces were setting up the necessary equipment needed for the confined space rescue.

The unidentified man was freed about 2:30 p.m. and was being evaluated by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

CNS contributed to this report.