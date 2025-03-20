Firefighters rescue dog from burning Carroll County home

article

A group of Carroll County firefighters are getting kudos for their bravery in saving the life of a family dog.

Officials say the blaze started as a grass fire that quickly spread to a home on Enterprise Drive in Temple on Wednesday.

What we know:

Crews arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke and flames covering the structure.

After launching an aggressive attack, the firefighters were able to get Biggie Smalls the dog to safety.

Despite the fire's intensity, the crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to another home. They say the fire did destroy two outbuildings on two other properties.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Carroll County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Georgia Forestry Commission.