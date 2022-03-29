Firefighters' quick response quells fire in Clarkston

article

The DeKalb County Fire Department said a Clarkston apartment building caught fire, displacing six families on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters went to English Oaks Apartments on Church Street and saw flames extending high into the air coming from a unit at the end of one of the buildings.

Six unites sustained damage, but just one suffered fire damage. Crews and a fire wall stopped flames from spreading to other units.

Clarkston police said no one was injured in the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE