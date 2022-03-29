Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County
3
Wind Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Rabun County
Wind Advisory
from WED 9:00 AM CDT until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Firefighters' quick response quells fire in Clarkston

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The DeKalb County Fire Department said a Clarkston apartment building caught fire, displacing six families on Tuesday afternoon. 

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Fire Department said a Clarkston apartment building caught fire, displacing six families on Tuesday afternoon. 

Firefighters went to English Oaks Apartments on Church Street and saw flames extending high into the air coming from a unit at the end of one of the buildings. 

Six unites sustained damage, but just one suffered fire damage. Crews and a fire wall stopped flames from spreading to other units. 

Clarkston police said no one was injured in the fire. 

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced families. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE