Firefighters on scene of house fire on West Conway Drive in Buckhead area

Firefighters responded to a house fire Friday morning in the 700 block West Conway Drive NW near Northside Drive in the Buckhead area.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m.

Multiple firefighters were still fighting the fire at 7:45 a.m. and smoke could be seen by FOX 5 billowing from the front of the home.

The homeowner told FOX 5 that he woke up to a sound he thought was electronics chirping, but then he discovered it was the fire alarm. He started investigating, trying to find out where it was coming from. The man says he looked into the kitchen and saw smoke and when he opened the door to the home's basement, he saw flames. The homeowner says that when he realized what was going on, he tried to get everyone out of the house as quickly as possible.

West Conway Drive NW is blocked in the area at this time.

No information has been released yet about the possible cause of the fire.

