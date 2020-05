A house caught fire in Carrollton overnight.

It happened on Newnan Road off Highway 16.

A FOX 5 viewer shared images of the blaze with us as flames were seen shooting from the home.

May 13, 2020 - Newnan Road fire (Meghan Bright and Samantha Gresham)

Firefighters said no one was hurt and the home is vacant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.