Crews investigating Atlanta fire truck crash on I-85 near Buford Highway

All lanes of Interstate 85 are back open after they were closed near Buford Highway due to a crash involving an Atlanta fire truck.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the interstat's northbound lanes just before the Buford Highway Connector exit.

FOX 5 cameras spotted crews loading the firetruck onto a tow truck as Atlanta police and crime scene investigators worked at the scene.

The truck has been identified as Atlanta Fire Department Truck No. 29.

Officials have not shared details about what exactly happened to cause the crash and if there were any injuries.

The crash shut down the interstate for about an hour. It has since reopened.