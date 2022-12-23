Expand / Collapse search
Fire breaks out under I-85 bridge near site of 2017 collapse

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:08AM
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Fire breaks out under Interstate 85 bridge

A fire has broken out underneath a I-85 bright near when the large bridge collapse happened in 2017.

ATLANTA - Fire crews have put out a fire that broke out underneath an Interstate 85 bridge Friday morning.

FOX 5 cameras caught firefighters workers to put out the blaze, which was located right under the southbound lanes of I-85 near the Goodwill Thrift Store and Donation Center on Piedmont Road.

Officials say that the site is likely a homeless camp that caught on fire. The cause of the fire has not been identified.

At this time, officials do not know if anyone was injured in the blaze.

I-85 remained open during the fire and there was no impact to traffic. Crews will inspect the roadway at a later time. 

The site of the fire is close to the location of the catastrophic collapse of the interstate during rush hour in 2017, which closed the highway for months as crews worked to repair the damage. 

Former Mayor Kasim Reed called the disaster a "transportation crisis" and then-Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency over the chaos.

In that collapse, police charged one man, Basil Eleby, with arson, saying his drug use ignited debris that turned into the raging fire. Prosecutors dropped the charges after Eleby completed a 18-month court-supervised diversion program.