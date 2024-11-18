Fire heavily damages home under construction in White County, occupants uninjured

article

A fire heavily damaged a home under construction in Cleveland on Sunday evening, prompting a multi-agency response.

White County 911 received a report of the blaze at around 5:23 p.m. on the 300 block of Underwood Farm Road. When firefighters arrived, the garage and half of the residence were already engulfed in flames. Crews from White County Fire Services, Cleveland Fire Department, and other local agencies worked to contain the fire and prevent it from consuming the entire structure.

The home, still under construction, posed unique challenges for firefighters. While the flames were extinguished before spreading further, significant portions of the house were destroyed, and the rest suffered heavy smoke damage.

Two occupants were inside the home when the fire broke out but managed to escape without injury. They were evaluated on the scene by EMS and released.

Mutual aid was provided by Lee Arrendale Correctional Institute Fire Services, while White County Emergency Management deployed its Community Emergency Response Team to support recovery efforts. A drone was also used to provide aerial monitoring and thermal imaging during the firefighting efforts.

The Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.