Fire destroys abandoned DeKalb County apartment building

Flames tore through an abandoned DeKalb County apartment building near Candler Road early Thursday morning.

Crews are on the scene of a serious fire at the Hidden Valley Apartments on the 2800 block of Misty Waters Drive.

A FOX 5 viewer took video and photos of heavy flames shooting out a building in the complex.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Antonio Dennis)

Officials have said at least one unit has been burned by the fire.

There is no word currently about whether anyone was injured or the cause of the blaze.

Firefighers are working at the scene to put hotspots to avoid more flare-ups.

The apartment complex had suffered a previous fire in November 2022 that displaced 13 residents.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.