Fire displaces 13 residents of DeKalb County apartment building

An overnight fire has displaced over a dozen residents of a DeKalb County apartment complex Thursday morning.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue tells FOX 5 that at around 12:43 a.m., crews were called out to the Hidden Valley Apartments on the 2800 block of Misty Waters Drive.

Arriving at the scene, firefighters found heavy flames going through the three-story building's roof and lots of smoke.

Crews began evacuating residents and worked to push back the blaze. Officials say they were able to contain most of the fire damage to the top two apartments in the building.

Thirteen residents were displaced in the fire. They are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

Officials say no one was injured during the evacuation of the building.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.