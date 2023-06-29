Fire damages two apartments in Acworth Thursday morning

article

Cherokee County firefighters responded to a fire on the balcony early Thursday morning of a residence at the Waldan Pond Apartments in Acworth.

Unfortunately, the fire was able to burn through the roof before firefighters responded and two apartments were damaged.

No one appeared to be inside the apartments at the time and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Woodstock Fire Department assisted Cherokee County firefighters.