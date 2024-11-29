Fire damages Pentecostal church in downtown Buford

article

Fire officials in Gwinnett County are investigating after a church went up in flames on Thanksgiving night.

The fire happened before 11 p.m. at the First Pentecostal Church of Buford on E Moreno Street.

Arriving at the scene, fire crews saw the building covered by heavy flames.

Crews were able to put out the blaze, but the fire heavily damaged the religious building.

Thankfully, authorities say no one was hurt in the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.